Big Win! Judge Allows Inspection of Dominion Voting Machines

















A judge ruled in Pennsylvania that Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid have no right to tell Fulton County, Pennsylvania that they cannot have the voting machines they paid for tested to see if they are working correctly.

Fulton County will now allow the state Senate to have the machines tested to make sure they are working up to specs.

If the election was so perfect and aboveboard, why are they resisting the simple act of checking the specs? They want nothing checked when it comes to the 2020 election. They should be proud of the wonderful, perfect election.

A review kills the concerns outright, so why not allow it.

The Amistad Project Filed the Suit

The Amistad Project reports that the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of The Amistad Project and Fulton County, Pennsylvania, allowing the county to send its Dominion voting machines to the State Senate for inspection on January 10.

One would think they would routinely do that. Better yet, they should get rid of the machines.

“Executive branch officials were trying to stop the inspection altogether, but the judge did not grant their emergency motion to stop the inspection,” explained Amistad Project attorney Tom King. “They did not go to court seeking a delay; they sought to stop it, and they lost.”

That’s not suspicious at all.

Forty-one percent of Democrats think there was cheating in the 2020 election:

Democrats want the election to be fair and honest. It’s only the communistas who don’t want that.

Unity

41% now say cheating was likely in the 2020 elections

62% against Zuckerbucks type private election spending

63% say Photo ID is reasonable to prevent cheating

90% say it is important to prevent cheating in elections And all of these results are exclusively from Democrats — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 24, 2021

Related















