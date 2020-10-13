Joe Biden answers the question on court packing

Joe Biden was asked the court-packing question yesterday and gave a bit more information. He is continuing the absurd gaslighting, claiming filling a vacancy is court-packing. He said he’s “not a fan” of court-packing which means nothing except that he is likely moving in that direction. If he says the Republicans are packing the court, he is obviously going to use that as an excuse to pack the court in the real world.

Biden’s court packing answer yesterday included “court packing is going on now” with ACB (no) & “I’m not a fan of court packing but I don’t want to get off on that whole issue” (Biden opposed court packing for decades but now refuses be definitive on it).https://t.co/EfuVJdf9Ky pic.twitter.com/hSIGAXRgaz — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

Watch as Tucker reviews the history of world authoritarians who packed the court:

Joe Biden and the radical left are following the court-packing playbook of authoritarian dictators. pic.twitter.com/s36dKRJJ85 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2020

BIDEN SAYS 56% SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR HIM

A reporter told Joe Biden that 56% of Americans who said they were better off today than they were four years ago. He then asked why people should vote for him.

He said they shouldn’t. He has said that before. This time he said 56% have bad memories.

Actually, that’s incorrect, the Obama-Biden economic recovery was anemic.

The reporter said specifically, “Gallup reported last week that 56% of Americans said that they were better off today than they were four years ago… So why should people who feel that they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?”

Biden answered, “Well if they think that they probably shouldn’t.”

Aside from saying their memory isn’t very good, why doesn’t he tell us specifically why his economic plan is good?

Watch:

Joe Thinks He Is Still VP to Barack Obama

Joe Biden appeared to think he was still Barack Obama’s vice president until he caught himself. He boasted in Iowa about tax credits, saying, “the president and I” as if he was still VP.

Biden said housing policy should include “what we propose, and I propose – what the president and I—”

Biden stopped himself and spoke about tax credits for making buildings carbon neutral. His plan is to rebuild 2,000 perfectly fine buildings.

During a Democratic primary debate in October, he mistook supermarkets for stock markets.

He also confused the Paris Climate Treaty with the Paris Peace Accord, the 1973 armistice that ended the Vietnam War.

And so much more:

What they think about Joe’s responses:

The first clip of the Kyle Kashuv Show is out! Dave Rubin reveals who he’s voting for… FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/FqTIXijX9s pic.twitter.com/NNNwHj1wP0 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 7, 2020