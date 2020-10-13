Amy Coney Barrett’s most powerful moments at SCOTUS hearing, day 2

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) asked Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett what was on her notepad in front of her.

The Judge has answered detailed questions from memory without once looking at notes.

When he asked, she held it up and it was blank. Responding to what was on it, she said, “The letterhead that says United States Senate.”

That was very impressive and the senator made note of it.

“No notes!” Watch:

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked how it feels to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States. Her answer was outstanding:

Lindsey Graham just asked ACB how it feels to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States. Her answer was incredible and I hope everyone takes a minute to watch and listen. pic.twitter.com/gpckQNobWG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020

When she was asked about the George Floyd case by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), her answer was even more powerful, caring, sensitive, and personal”:

ACB’s response to Dick Durbin about George Floyd was pretty powerful. pic.twitter.com/WFJ2mv2WOC — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

Her answer on Roe vs. Wade to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is also worth noting:

Early during Tuesday’s hearing, Barrett was asked about her views on Roe v. Wade.

Barrett argued that expressing a view on a precedent would signal to litigants “that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.”

“Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe [v. Wade] was wrongly decided?” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) pressed.

“Senator, I do want to be forthright and answer every question so far as I can. I think on that question, I’m going to invoke Justice Elena Kagan’s description, which I think is perfectly put. When she was in her confirmation hearing, she said that she was not going to grade precedent, give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down. … It would be wrong and a violation of the cannons for me to do that as a sitting judge.”

“If I express a view on a precedent one way or another, whether I say I love it or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case,” said Barrett.

Feinstein pressed her twice more, framing the question as of most importance for “half the population,” noting that it was “distressing not to get a straight answer.”

Barrett gave the same answers and added, “…I can’t express views on cases, or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”

The judge was also asked during the hearing about how she felt about being referred to as a “female Scalia.”

“I would say that Justice Scalia was a mentor. As I said when I accepted the president’s nomination that his philosophy is mine, too,” she responded, according to ABC News. “He was a very eloquent defender of originalism and it was also true of textualism, which is the way that I approach statutes and their interpretation and similarly to what I just said about originalism.”

“If I’m confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting Justice Barrett.”