Dem: Trump’s a terrorist, mass murderer, Amy Coney Barrett + must be imprisoned

Keith Olbermann is insane, but he is merely repeating much of what the mainstream Democrats are saying. In a response to Mitt Romney, he condemned him for enabling a terrorist. The Democrat talking head blames the President for killing everyone who died of coronavirus and says he is worse than Osama bin Laden. Trump is a terrorist, a mass murderer, and so on. He wants Amy Coney Barrett, Mitt Romney, Kyle Rittenhouse, Sean Hannity, Mike Pence prosecuted and possibly guillotined for enabling the President to let a virus kill 200,000 people as if the President could control a virus.

President Trump has done so much to keep the virus at bay, but all the lunatic Olbermann wants you to hear is EXECUTE THEM ALL!

How Amy Coney Barrett got in there is a mystery.

Olbermann is pretending Trump is destroying the world so he can destroy our systems — our pillars of society — all of them, starting with the Supreme Court.

Democrats recently redefined court packing in the most bizarre manner. They know they are lying when they say filling a vacancy is court packing. They want an excuse to do it if they win on November 3rd.

First, watch the loon:

And if you don’t know why @MittRomney is quoting me, here is the video in which I stated this. And that @realDonaldTrump is also – negligently or intentionally – a mass murderer. https://t.co/0QyxdL4lVc pic.twitter.com/eDuBp0vn3f — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 13, 2020

Democrats have said they want to pack the court for months. Along with that, they want to destroy the Electoral College, end the filibuster, eliminate all 60-vote requirements in the Senate, make PR and DC states, and, as Chuck Schumer said, everything is on the table.

Biden said Americans don’t deserve an answer on court packing and the media won’t hold him accountable.

Then he gives this remarkably arrogant and awful answer, i.e. we don’t deserve to know:

Biden gets pressed on court-packing in every interview, but this answer to @KTNV is new:@RossDiMattei: “Don’t the voters deserve to know-“@JoeBiden: “No they don’t deserve- I’m not gonna play his game. He’d love… that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.” pic.twitter.com/BpIxTrborp — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 10, 2020

THEY THINK YOU’RE STUPID

Biden laid out the new mantra. You must believe that filling a vacancy is court packing. It no longer means you are filling the vacant seats legally. Court packing of course means — in the real world — that one party loads up the court with extra justices who will reflect the opinion of one party. It’s meant to politicize the Court and make it a political legislative body.

The Court is the only branch of government that protects Americans’ rights.

So all of his fellow Democrat loons in the media are parroting this insanity:

Renowned fake news reporter:

Can we at least recognize that “Court Packing” at all levels of the judiciary has been the Republican playbook for decades? Asking for Merrick Garland. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 11, 2020

Crazy Howard Dean jumped in:

You have already packed the Court with incompetent judges and corrupt appointment processes. We will simply UNpack it and undo the corruption the Federalist Society has brought to the appointment process. https://t.co/YM6bq6SPNb — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) October 11, 2020

More lies:

Sen Hirono, asked about Biden packing court, echoes Durbin: “I’m really concerned about the court packing with the ideologically driven nominees now sitting on the court, some 200 of them, that Trump has been putting on the court, aided and abetted, of course, by Mitch McConnell” pic.twitter.com/KnNJdCdKwO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2020