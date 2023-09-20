Joe Biden Behaves Stupidly at the UN

Biden continues to make fools of us internationally, but he is the candidate Democrat leaders want in charge.

Biden was supposed to be accompanied by the Brazilian President and came out on stage alone. Biden had a close call with a flag, almost knocking it over.

On Wednesday, Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva introduced a new initiative to promote workers’ rights. Before a side meeting during the United Nations General Assembly, Biden and Lula stressed the significance of quality jobs, salaries, and green energy.

As the event began, Biden walked onto the stage without the Brazilian president by his side.

Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president, almost knocks down a flag, then does a little jog pic.twitter.com/JbrV7LBMpc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden weirdly saluted the audience as he left the stage.

Biden salutes the audience and shuffles off stage, leaving Brazil’s president behind pic.twitter.com/JtkV0rmYqO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

After spending three years of his presidency insulting Bibi Netanyahu, Joe Biden met with the Israeli Prime Minister on Wednesday.

No questions were asked during the joint presser, but Biden did insult the press who lick his boots daily.

Biden promised to pursue hard questions about Israel’s judicial reform. Netanyahu is trying to reform the Supreme Court in Israel because the judges have no rule of law to abide by and do what they want. He’s trying to have them go by certain basic principles.

Forcing the rule of law irks Joe Biden.

In the clip below, Biden made the sign of the cross in front of Netanyahu, which is insensitive and unnecessary given the history.

It’s also ridiculous since he has to be one of the worst famous Christians in the country.

Biden again refuses to take questions as he kicks the press out of the room following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/0Yy42SiQSP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

