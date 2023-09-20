3 Illegal Aliens Were Responsible for Drug OD of a 1-year-Old

Three illegal aliens from the Dominican Republic were running a drug den in a daycare in the Bronx where one-year-old Nicholas Dominici died from a fentanyl overdose, and two other children were hospitalized. The drugs were kept on top of mats, and Nicholas was found under a mat.

Grei Mendez, 36, the day care owner, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were arrested and charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute, resulting in death, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death in connection with the overdose of four children under the age of three, one of whom died, at the daycare.

Mendez’s husband is on the lam. He was caught on video carrying two full shopping bags as he ran out the back door while children were suffering the effects of the drugs inside in desperate need of help. The children went into cardiac arrest. The aliens were trying to cover up the crime.

This happened in the Divino Nino Daycare on 2707 Morris Ave.

Detectives have learned that Mendez talked to her husband several times before calling 911 in the immediate aftermath of Friday afternoon’s tragedy.

Prosecutors say Mendez deleted 20,000 text messages from her phone before she was arrested, but they managed to recover them.

People in the neighborhood say that everyone knew what was going on there. An inspector was supposed to oversee it.

THE ILLEGAL ALIENS HAVE OPEN BROTHELS WITH MINOR CHILDREN HERE ILLEGALLY

Curtis Sliwa was on Bo Snerdly’s show this afternoon talking about these aliens. He said foreign children coming here alone are being forced to work for various companies.

Sliwa also said that in several areas of Queens, near where James Golden (Bo Snerdley) grew up, they have brothels with underage boys and girls. They are operating openly. The police do nothing.

Curtis had gone on Bo’s show to discuss the abuse they are taking from the police during protests against illegal aliens coming to Staten Island neighborhoods. Last night, police were trampling elderly people, including a lady in a wheelchair. Adams had drones flying overhead as he directed police. There were 30 police vans to arrest protesters.

