Joe Biden Casually Warns of a Russian Cyberattack

Joe Biden casually mentioned that Russia will conduct a cyberattack against the United States. He sounds like he’s barely staying awake as he reads, “It’s coming”.

Private companies on their own and have to protect themselves if it happens.

The administration has no evidence of a specific, credible potential cyberattack against the United States, but rather “preparatory activity” targeting critical infrastructure, according to Anne Neuberger, Mr. Biden’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, The New York Times reports. Ms. Neuberger said the administration recently observed “preparatory activity” for potential hacking of American infrastructure, and had shared that information with companies in a classified briefing last week. Such activity can include scanning websites for vulnerabilities. Ms. Neuberger made clear there was still an active threat of Russian hacking against critical infrastructure, including oil and energy companies, and hospital systems. “There’s so much more we need to do to have the confidence that we’ve locked our digital doors, particularly for the critical services Americans rely on,” Ms. Neuberger said, noting that most American critical infrastructure is managed by the private sector. “Those owners and operators have the ability and responsibility to harden the systems and networks we all rely on.” It’s hard to take it seriously when listening to Hunter’s dad:

WATCH: Biden nonchalantly says Russia is about to conduct a cyberattack against the United States. “It’s coming.” pic.twitter.com/t0W90Sbkai — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

He struggles to speak. China, Iran, and Russia see this.

Biden refers to the Midwest as “the Middle East” pic.twitter.com/AwiskCYx0b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

Related