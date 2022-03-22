Kamala Harris Contemplates the “Passage of Time”

Kamala Harris’ National Security Adviser Nancy McEldowney, with 31 years in foreign service, headed for the door without giving an explanation. This is the tenth staff member to flee.

Harris has a way with staff just as she has a way of alienating the public with inappropriate cackling and unfortunate gaffes in foreign countries.

She’s like Biden without dementia.

Our Vice President fails on all fronts and in everything she does. She was chosen because she’s a woman of color, not because she had an impressive record.

While our borders are wide open, inflation is out of control, the world is threatening war, Kamala is deep in thought about the “passage of time.”

On Monday, in Sunset, Louisiana, she said:

“The governor and I, we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right?” Harris said. “The significance of the passage of time, so when you think about it there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs. There is such great significance to the passage of time when you think of a day in the life of our children.”

This woman is a hair’s breadth from the presidency.

This person is the vice president of the United States, chosen because she checked certain political boxes, and chosen by a man himself chosen because party leaders were afraid Bernie Sanders would run away with the party’s nomination. pic.twitter.com/wTiyQp5fLv — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 21, 2022

Take heart. At the same time, the man in the Oval Office, with an obvious case of dementia, is going to lead us into the New World Order. He will build it back better, although many of us are still trying to figure out what was wrong with what we had.

