Joe Biden continues saying really stupid things

Joe Biden continues his unintelligible and absurd speechifying. His latest is to claim the death of George Floyd had a greater “worldwide impact” than the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.
“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did!” said Biden.
Uh, no Joe.
I guess we’ll have a George Floyd national holiday if Joe wins the election in November.
Watch:
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 11, 2020
Here is your senile Joe voter:
Clueless idiots….they walk among us 🤦🏻♀️
and what’s scarier, these mental midgets can vote. #sheeple #ignoranceisbliss pic.twitter.com/933A1ZIqqk
— 🇺🇸✝️D.Marie✝️🇺🇸 (@dma4him) June 11, 2020
How dare he compare George Floyd to Martin Luther King. Martin Luther King had a clean record.