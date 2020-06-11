Joe Biden continues saying really stupid things

Joe Biden continues his unintelligible and absurd speechifying. His latest is to claim the death of George Floyd had a greater “worldwide impact” than the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did!” said Biden.

Uh, no Joe.

I guess we’ll have a George Floyd national holiday if Joe wins the election in November.

Watch:

Here is your senile Joe voter: