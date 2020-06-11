FBI knew Clinton & DNC paid for dossier, they knew about Kremlin ties, early on

“Annex A” (which included dossier allegations), from the 2016 Russia election interference report, was released by Chuck Grassley today. It was declassified by the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on June 11. Grassley wants Adam Schiff’s report declassified as well.

The FBI knew but failed to disclose in the key Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia that the dossier came from the Clinton campaign and was highly dubious, according to the report.

James Comey briefed the President on parts of it, the salacious parts, on January 7, 2017.

By the time the report was published in the ICA, the FBI knew Steele’s research was paid for by a client with political motives. They knew that a month before and they knew Steele was “desperate” that Trump not be elected.

Four days after Comey briefed Trump, the FBI learned that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for Steele’s research.

When they cut ties with Steele in November 2016, they failed to mention that detail. They only said he was leaking to the press.

The FBI also knew that one of Steele’s main sources was linked to Russian intelligence.

Comey’s bureau also knew that Russian intelligence was aware as of July 2016 about Steele’s election research seemingly tied to the Kremlin and that too was kept secret.

Comey and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fought to include the dossier in the assessment although the CIA fought to not include it.

The dossier was also critical in obtaining the warrant to spy on the Trump Campaign.