Advertisers flee Tucker over faux racism complaints

T-Mobile, ABC, Disney, all pulled ads from Tucker after he told the truth about Black Lives Matter. Others who fled so far include Pacific Life, Indeed, Smile Direct Club, Bowflex, Nerd Wallet, Minted, Ancestry, Jaguar Land Rover, Zenni Optical, Just For Men, Voya, IHOP, United Explorer Card, Scottevest, TD Ameritrade, Leesa Sleep, Career Builder, Takeda Pharma, SodaStream, Robitussin, Samsung.

All of the advertisers moved to other shows on Fox News. ABC doesn’t advertise on Tucker but third-party vendors didn’t know and put ads on his show. Fox hasn’t lost any money

Tucker is accused of racism although he didn’t say anything racist. These people trying to silence him are Stalinists trying to silence all with whom they disagree.

Carlson’s show is the most-watched on Cable with 4.5 million viewers.

Media Matters, the Brock-Soros Fox-hate machine, has targeted Tucker and these are three clips they call racist:







“We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts from the likes of Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants,” Fox News said in its most recent statement on the ad-boycott campaign against primetime star Tucker Carlson.

Those three companies exist solely to damage the right-wing.

In its statement, FNC insisted the three named watchdog groups “never target other broadcasters and operate under a grossly hypocritical double standard given their intolerance to all opposing points of view.”

In response, Media Matters for America’s president, Angelo Carusone said in a statement, “No one forced Tucker Carlson’s odious bigotry and fixation on white genocide conspiracy theories,” adding that Fox News execs are “dismissing advertiser concerns and implying that their advertisers are either pawns of Media Matters or were duped.”

Companies that do business with Fox News are financially supporting bigotry, dangerous lies, and harmful conspiracy theories,” he added, continuing to call on advertisers to “reject the network until it actually imposes and enforces some baseline standards” on its primetime programming.

Even some non-Carlson fans disagree with Media Matters’ campaign, Deadline reports.

‘Stop the stupid Tucker Carlson boycott” Politico’s media pundit Jack Shafer, weighed in Wednesday afternoon, nicking the “boycott brigade” that has come after Carlson for his “poorer and dirtier” remark. [In 2018, they went after Tucker for saying the left was making immigrants “poorer and dirtier.”]

“I barely trust IHOP to make my breakfast. Why would I expect it to vet my cable news content for me?” Shafer wrote.