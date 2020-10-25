Joe Biden denied his son made money off the CCP

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC News’ Kristen Welker Friday during the debate that his son Hunter Biden “has not made money in terms of… what are you talking about?”

She asked the Democratic nominee about the emails in Hunter Biden’s laptop which appears to show corruption regarding his son’s business dealings with foreign governments — mainly China, Ukraine, and Kazakstan.

Biden Misinformed the Public During the Debate About His Son’s Profiteering

“In retrospect, were any of those relationships inappropriate or unethical?” asked NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

Biden denied everything. He said that his son “did not make money” off of China. That, cannot be accurate since a Senate report reveals that Hunter Biden’s business has made roughly over $5 million from a Chinese Oil Company CEFC.

Additionally, Hunter was receiving roughly $50,000 or more from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings every month to sit on the company’s board as a no-show with no experience or background in the energy field. There are also substantial questions about other business dealings including an alleged $3.5 million transfer from a former Moscow mayor’s wife.

“Nothing was unethical, here’s what the deal… My son has not made money in terms of this thing about… What are you talking about?” asked Biden.

Joe Biden: “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking? China.” pic.twitter.com/F91CRMX3kl — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2020

The Hill forgot about this:

And what about that burner phone?

When Joe Biden became vice president, none of us knew that we also hired his son Hunter. As Joe Biden worked as Barack Obama’s liaison to China, Ukraine, and elsewhere, Hunter accompanied him, making lucrative deals.

In one of the recently uncovered emails, we find he was deeply involved in foreign affairs and the money they could make off the rise and fall of political leaders. In this email, Robert Hunter Biden tells his partner to buy a burner phone. That’s not suspicious at all.