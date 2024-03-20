Joe Biden Did Business with Xi for US Oil, Now He’s Destroying US Oil

Today’s hearing focused on Tony Bobulinski, a partner with Hunter and Joe Biden in a CEFC, China Energy deal.

According to the Oversight Committee’s findings, China’s President Xi Jinping personally approved CEFC China Energy’s business partnership with the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski told the committee he expressed concern about Hunter and James Biden’s ability to overrule him on corporate decisions in the CEFC deal. That’s when Hunter let Bobulinski know that CEFC’s Ye Jianming and Zang Jianjun were in business “to be partners with the Bidens” and that “the #1 (Xi Jinping) has made that clear.”

Mr. Bobulinski said #1 was Xi Jinping. Hunter called him “my chairman.”

James Gilliar, a Biden business partner, reminded Bobulinski: “Don’t mention Joe being involved; it’s only when u are face to face; I know u know that, but they are paranoid.”

In an FBI interview last year, James Biden told agents that he and Hunter were trying to help CEFC China Energy purchase U.S. energy assets. At the same time, they believed the company’s chairman had direct ties to China’s President Xi Jinping.

FBI agents wrote in a report that James Biden noted that RHB (Robert Hunter Biden) said that CEFC chairman Ye “was a protégé of President Xi.”

Biden business partner Rob Walker confirmed the CEFC meeting with chairman Ye, “a protégé of President Xi.”

The Bidens received millions of dollars from CEFC, the China Energy Company. It included a million-dollar transfer from CEFC’s Patrick Ho. Hunter called “the spy chief of China.”

The DOJ arrested Ho for bribing African politicians. He offered millions of dollars in cash for their countries’ oil rights.

President Biden received money from Hunter and James Biden’s deal with CEFC China Energy through Sara Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal report—specifically, 10% for the Big Guy.

Critics continually say that Biden didn’t hold office in 2017, which is true. However, he knew he planned to run for president. Also, selling his name as a former vice president to acquire US oil assets for China, a US foe, is ethically repugnant if not criminal.

BREAKING: Moments ago, I established the fact pattern that PROVES the Bidens were doing business directly with the CCP, including President Xi Jin Ping, in 2017! Today’s testimony by Hunter Biden’s former business partner reveals how intimately involved Joe Biden was in the… pic.twitter.com/pcXvDw0Nwe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 20, 2024

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exposes texts between Tony Bubulinski and Hunter, Biden associates confirming further involvement of Joe Biden in family’s business dealings. pic.twitter.com/WKEtKPnkDm — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 20, 2024

In 2016, Joe Biden said he was running for president in 2020. Then, in 2017, he pursued a business deal with the President of China to acquire US energy assets. China knew that Joe was running for president.

Joe’s policies are curently set to destroy the US oil industry and make the US weak.

Every policy and every sanction has enriched China and Russia.

BIDEN OVERSIGHT HEARING UPDATE Joe Biden said he was running for president in 2016. Everyone knew and China knew. Joe Biden and Hunter went into business in the oil industry with China in 2017. Joe Biden became President of the United States and destroyed our oil energy… pic.twitter.com/JZi1aPZwkn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 20, 2024

Tony Bobulinski’s message to Democrats:

“I wish you would spend your time focusing on the fact that the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated The White House of the United States of America through the Biden family.” “I don’t say that lightly. It’s not a joke. I was willing to die for this country….

“Take the Biden name and the Biden family completely out of it. How did the Chinese Communist Party infiltrate the White House?”

“Let’s start there, focus on those facts. What they did, how they did it, why they used money, why they used private enterprises instead of military…that is huge to our national security.”

Former Biden family business associate, Tony Bobulinski, begs Democrats on the Oversight Committee to focus on how China infiltrated the highest office in America: “I wish you would spend your time focusing on the fact that the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated The White… pic.twitter.com/SFh8fg0jIf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2024

Tony Bobulinksi called Jaimie Raskin and Dan Goldman liars.

House Oversight Committee hearing goes off the rails when Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski calls out Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman for lying on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/Xny4VTbhVc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2024

He is 1000% sure that Joe Biden is the Big Guy.

JIM JORDAN: “Mr. Bobulinski who is the big guy?” BOBULINKSKI: “Joe Biden.” JIM JORDAN: “Are you sure?” BOBULINKSKI: “I am 1000% sure.. and there are other text messages that back that up..” pic.twitter.com/jm955HWA59 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2024

The Biden family made 8 to 9 million dollars, probably over 10 million dollars, from China.

Rep. Jason Smith: “Do you know whether the Biden family made any money from China?” Tony Bobulinski: “The Biden Family made approximately 8 to 9 million dollars from China.” pic.twitter.com/PrEFOwqSGy — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 20, 2024

AOC wanted to know the specificity of Biden’s crime today. He said RICO, and she asked for more specifics. He started to rattle them off, and she wouldn’t let him answer.

BREAKING – EXPLOSIVE: Tony Bobulinski lectures Congresswoman @AOC on what Biden’s alleged crimes are. WATCH pic.twitter.com/5jWtl23L1r — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 20, 2024

Mr. Bobulinksi said Hunter and James Biden perjured themselves:

Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden PERJURED himself during his deposition. pic.twitter.com/fkEGECQPeP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 20, 2024

