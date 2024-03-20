Joe Biden Did Business with Xi for US Oil, Now He’s Destroying US Oil

M Dowling
Today’s hearing focused on Tony Bobulinski, a partner with Hunter and Joe Biden in a CEFC, China Energy deal.

According to the Oversight Committee’s findings, China’s President Xi Jinping personally approved CEFC China Energy’s business partnership with the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski told the committee he expressed concern about Hunter and James Biden’s ability to overrule him on corporate decisions in the CEFC deal. That’s when Hunter let Bobulinski know that CEFC’s Ye Jianming and Zang Jianjun were in business “to be partners with the Bidens” and that “the #1 (Xi Jinping) has made that clear.”

Mr. Bobulinski said #1 was Xi Jinping. Hunter called him “my chairman.”

James Gilliar, a Biden business partner, reminded Bobulinski: “Don’t mention Joe being involved; it’s only when u are face to face; I know u know that, but they are paranoid.”

In an FBI interview last year, James Biden told agents that he and Hunter were trying to help CEFC China Energy purchase U.S. energy assets. At the same time, they believed the company’s chairman had direct ties to China’s President Xi Jinping.

FBI agents wrote in a report that James Biden noted that RHB (Robert Hunter Biden) said that CEFC chairman Ye “was a protégé of President Xi.”

Biden business partner Rob Walker confirmed the CEFC meeting with chairman Ye, “a protégé of President Xi.”

The Bidens received millions of dollars from CEFC, the China Energy Company. It included a million-dollar transfer from CEFC’s Patrick Ho. Hunter called “the spy chief of China.”

The DOJ arrested Ho for bribing African politicians. He offered millions of dollars in cash for their countries’ oil rights.

President Biden received money from Hunter and James Biden’s deal with CEFC China Energy through Sara Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal report—specifically, 10% for the Big Guy.

Critics continually say that Biden didn’t hold office in 2017, which is true. However, he knew he planned to run for president. Also, selling his name as a former vice president to acquire US oil assets for China, a US foe, is ethically repugnant if not criminal.

In 2016, Joe Biden said he was running for president in 2020. Then, in 2017, he pursued a business deal with the President of China to acquire US energy assets. China knew that Joe was running for president.

Joe’s policies are curently set to destroy the US oil industry and make the US weak.

Every policy and every sanction has enriched China and Russia.

Tony Bobulinski’s message to Democrats:

“I wish you would spend your time focusing on the fact that the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated The White House of the United States of America through the Biden family.” “I don’t say that lightly. It’s not a joke. I was willing to die for this country….

“Take the Biden name and the Biden family completely out of it. How did the Chinese Communist Party infiltrate the White House?”

“Let’s start there, focus on those facts. What they did, how they did it, why they used money, why they used private enterprises instead of military…that is huge to our national security.”

Tony Bobulinksi called Jaimie Raskin and Dan Goldman liars.

He is 1000% sure that Joe Biden is the Big Guy.

The Biden family made 8 to 9 million dollars, probably over 10 million dollars, from China.

AOC wanted to know the specificity of Biden’s crime today. He said RICO, and she asked for more specifics. He started to rattle them off, and she wouldn’t let him answer.

Mr. Bobulinksi said Hunter and James Biden perjured themselves:


john844
john844
How much treason do we tolerate?!?!?!

