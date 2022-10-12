Joe Biden Drops His Flashcards

Joe Biden gave CNN hack Jake Tapper an interview on Tuesday, which was surreal, especially after he dropped his flashcards.

Tapper asked Biden about his “nuclear Armageddon” comment that the White House later “clarified.” Biden didn’t mean that, said the White House, adding there was no intel to back it up.

Biden told Tapper he didn’t think that Vladimir Putin would use nukes but that it was irresponsible for Putin to talk about it.

It’s fairly irresponsible for him to talk about Putin’s nuclear Armageddon as the President of the United States if he doesn’t think it will happen.

He added that he was talking to Putin, although the audience was full of Democrat donors. Putin was nowhere to be found.

“Will it have an opposite effect?”, Tapper asked. Of course not, “not at all,” said Biden.

TAPPER: “When people hear the word armageddon, they get scared. Do you think in any way, discussing this type of thing…might have the opposite effect of what you want?” BIDEN: “When I’m talking about—I’m talking to Putin.” He was, in fact, talking to Democrat donors. pic.twitter.com/RovnnIc32h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Don’t worry about the recession, folks. Biden sees a slight problem.

“There’s no guarantee that there’s gonna be a recession—I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it will be a slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”

The JP Morgan CEO and El Erian just warned we’re are going off the cliff.

BIDEN: “There’s no guarantee that there’s gonna be a recession—I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it will be a slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.” pic.twitter.com/T22TUI9Xcv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

We are already in a recession. Wholesale producer inflation went up far more than expected to 8.5%.

The next chaotic Biden moment is interesting. A trillion, a billion, $750 million, what difference does it make?

Biden brags about passing “a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars off the sidelines of investment” to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/0TlMMXuiHX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Tapper picked up Biden’s flashcards after he dropped them, but didn’t notice that Biden, the leader of the free world, couldn’t speak without his notes. Tapper’s not a journalist. He’s a Democrat activist.

At least it’s not a problem because we have Karine Jenn-Pierre and the mainstream media to tell us exactly what he said, what he meant, what he was going to say, and anything else they need to do to cover up for him.

By the way, Biden’s proud of his inflationary bills, which were rewards to donors.

WATCH: Joe Biden drops his cheat sheet during his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. pic.twitter.com/XDHKrSpjBA — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2022

Biden needs those flashcards to utter the simplest talking points of bills he allegedly supported.

Biden dropped his handlers’ flashcards mid-interview— it all went down hill from there. pic.twitter.com/1XgRUcbbls — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2022

The clincher is Biden saying he is just so proud of his son amid criminal charges. He possibly committed treason.

TAPPER: "Prosecutors think they could…charge your son Hunter." BIDEN: "I'm proud of my son…I'm just so proud of him." pic.twitter.com/IyO212Kiv5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Here is Tapper trying to make Biden sound intelligent with a meaningless point.

Jake Tapper: “Do you think Putin is a rational actor? “ Joe Biden: ” I think he’s is a rational actor miscalculated significantly. I think he’s irrational.” Jake Tapper says Joe Biden refusing to insult Putin. pic.twitter.com/STOSaQwV1S — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 11, 2022

