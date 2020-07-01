Joe Biden said he gets tested for cognitive dysfunction all the time

Presidential candidate Joe Biden held a presser yesterday that was not reassuring. He was well-rehearsed, was reading from a teleprompter, and he had notes. We are guessing he had an earpiece. Even with all that, he couldn’t remember the name of his hometown newspaper and he made it clear he was told which reporters to call on.

At times he appeared to be reading answers from notes or the teleprompter, but we can’t say for certain.

We already reported on the presser, a rare occurrence for Joe, but we left out a few things. We were too wrapped up in the fact that he sympathizes with radicals who tear down statues and thinks we’re all systemically racist.

One thing we left out is the fact that he won’t hold any rallies. He claims he is doing it on doctor’s orders over coronavirus. However, since he can’t get anyone to attend his rallies, we find that excuse very convenient. Truthfully, the more Americans see him in public, the more people don’t like what they see.

No rallies for Joe:

BREAKING: Joe Biden says he will not hold campaign rallies pic.twitter.com/BpXfRI1nMQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2020

Another thing I forgot to mention was Joe said he is constantly tested for cognitive decline:

Democrat Joe Biden says that he is "constantly tested" for cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/nymWXRgaSF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 30, 2020

The reason I mention these comments is that they highlight the fact how the left is trying to hide him in the basement and will continue to do so as much as possible.

The Russian bounty story is starting to implode and Trump’s numbers will start to go back up.

Do his handlers actually think they can keep him in hiding until November. Biden can’t debate. The moderators will do their best to trip up the President during the debates but Biden can’t handle it. There is nothing they can do about that.

https://twitter.com/calebjhull/status/1278033045086515200?s=21