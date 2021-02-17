Joe Biden explains that CCP’s genocide is excusable

Joe Biden will continue to sell us out to the Maoist nation of China. He has done it for decades and will continue. The proof came last night at the CNN town hall when he explained away China’s genocide of Muslims and human rights abuses as just a cultural thing his people want.

Watch:

