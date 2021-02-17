Joe Biden explains that CCP’s genocide is excusable









Joe Biden will continue to sell us out to the Maoist nation of China. He has done it for decades and will continue. The proof came last night at the CNN town hall when he explained away China’s genocide of Muslims and human rights abuses as just a cultural thing his people want.

Watch:

Why is Joe Biden trying to explain away China's human rights violations? While discussing China's actions in Hong Kong and the genocide against Uighurs, Biden disgracefully says, “culturally there are different norms”pic.twitter.com/TbF0GEm2xt — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) February 17, 2021

