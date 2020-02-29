Schools teaching little children how to change their genders

As an educator, I find the following repugnant. The National Education Association has a video, lesson plans, and a propaganda day teaching little children how to switch their genders. Ruining a generation, one grade at a time. Why teach them Language Arts, Math, Science, History, when they can destroy their mental health.

These children are in the second grade:

It was non-binary and transgender reading day in school districts with oblivious, inattentive, busy, or leftist lunatic parents.

Read about Human Rights Day Propaganda:

On February 27, thousands of parents, educators, elected officials and allies will join in solidarity with transgender and gender-expansive students by hosting school and community readings of I Am Jazz, a children’s book by transgender teen trailblazer Jazz Jennings, as well as additional titles. The fifth annual Jazz and Friends National Day of School and Community Readings is sponsored by the Welcoming Schools Program at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, and the National Educational Association (NEA), the country’s largest professional employee organization, representing 3 million educators across the U.S.

There is no evidence attacks on non-binary and transgender people are in danger or are tormented. Children, except for hermaphrodites, are too young to choose genders. It’s an excuse to destroy our culture.

Yet, this is what they write:

Following yet another year of cruel attacks on the rights and dignity of transgender young people — including a firestorm of proposed state legislation which could bar transgender youth and their parents from making decisions about their medical care — the day of readings helps foster safe and welcoming schools and communities for youth who still rarely hear affirming stories of LGBTQ people. In addition to I Am Jazz, participants will have the option of reading from additional books about transgender and gender-expansive youth of color, including Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love and They, She, He Easy as ABC by Maya and Matthew Smith Gonzalez.

That’s how you get this garbage:

No morals, no boundaries, just anything goes:

This is my dad. Look how everyone is treating him for sharing the name of Jesus. You guys sicken me. https://t.co/p4RoaGPrgs — shauna coralee (@shaunacoralee) February 27, 2020

Just so you know, the NEA is run by communists and socialists.