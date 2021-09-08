Joe Biden greeted in NJ yesterday with no supporters, just these people

















Joe Biden didn’t have one supporter in New Jersey yesterday, but there were quite a few non-supporters. He’s so arrogant and oblivious, it’s likely he doesn’t care.

Watch:

How the people of NEW JERSEY greeted JOE BIDEN’s arrival today: “Fu*k you Joe Biden. Fu*k you, Motherfu**er. Leave our solders and Americans behind. Piece of sh*t. Bastard. Fu*k YOU!” pic.twitter.com/W0l6V7zj53 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021

No supporters showed up for Biden in New Jersey — but dozens of Trump supporters lined the streets to tell Joe what they thought of him: WATCH pic.twitter.com/VE15qv3STI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2021

