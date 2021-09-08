SoS Antony Blinken admits Americans are hostages in Mazar-i-Sharif

















“As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart,” Blinken said during a press conference in Germany. He added that there are limits to what the Biden administration can do without personnel on the ground.

Well, who couldn’t have seen that coming?

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Americans stuck in Afghanistan were not allowed to leave because they lacked valid travel documents.

Basically, he’s powerless because of the position the administration put themselves in. In the beginning, they didn’t let the planes leave because of a lack of ‘proper’ travel documents. Now the Taliban is using the same excuse.

Don’t worry. The Biden administration is doing everything they can. We’re guessing they might send a strongly worded email or maybe they’ll beg?

Six planes are sitting on the tarmac at Mazar-i-Sharif airport, as we’ve reported, but the Taliban won’t let them leave. Lara Logan said that all departing Afghans will be vetted by Surijuddin Haqqani, the global terrorist now in charge of the Interior in Afghanistan.

🚨 Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken admits Americans are being held hostage by the Taliban: “The Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart.”pic.twitter.com/DbwOq1QMRW — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 8, 2021

Even Richard Blumenthal gets it:

I expect the White House & State Department to do everything in their power—absolutely everything—to make this happen. These are Americans citizens & Afghans who risked everything for our country. We cannot leave them behind. 6/6 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 6, 2021

