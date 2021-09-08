Unbelievable! Far-left Senate Dems look to tax plastic out of existence

















Senate Democrats are “looking at” and “seriously” discussing a national plastic tax as part of their $3.5 trillion filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Wednesday.

“On the carbon and methane and plastic that you talked about, all those things are being looked at and seriously discussed,” Schumer, of New York, told reporters on a press call.

Schumer and his comrades want to meet Biden’s “bold goal” of making 80% of electricity in the U.S. “clean and green” by 2030. They want a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

They might put a 20 cent fee per pound on the sale of new plastics as far-far-left Democrat Senator Whitehouse suggested.

“A fee on the production of virgin plastic would give the market a stronger incentive to use recycled plastics,” Whitehouse’s office said in a press release. “It would also ensure the plastics industry bears some of the burden for the environmental damage it causes.”

Democrats are also considering new taxes on carbon and methane as part of the budget bill, which contains new federal programs to expand the social safety net in the U.S.

Product prices are on the rise with inflation hitting a 13-year high. Despite inflation concerns among consumers, Democratic leaders signaled on Wednesday that they are sticking to a $3.5 trillion price tag for their reconciliation bill.

The Democrats are deliberately destroying our energy sector. They know what they are doing.

It will destroy many industries. We make flooring, houses, containers, most practical items out of plastic.

