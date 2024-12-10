Globalists Warn the New Pandemic Is Coming

M DOWLING
Here comes the next pandemic! The last one was used to take many of our freedoms away. What would the next one do? Globalists await.

Gain-of-function research continues despite all the evidence indicating that the COVID pandemic began with a leak at the Wuhan lab. The US NIAID partially funded it. The same World Economic Forum members who predicted the COVID pandemic say a new pandemic is definitely coming.

They are looking at the flu, COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, and the dreaded non-existent Disease X.

The media is helping The WHO and other globalists in ginning up fear over a pandemic. Whatever you do, do not fall for lockdowns and quarantines again. They near-destroyed the economies of the West.

How far will these people go?

Not-A-Doctor Tedros was a terrorist in his native Ethiopia. He caused the death of thousands of his countrymen. He also wants a Pandemic Treaty, which will make him alone responsible for responding to pandemics.

The Media Scare Merchants Have Begun

Robert Kennedy wants to end the gain of function experiments.

Creating Disease X wittingly or unwittingly:


