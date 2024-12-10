Globalists Warn the New Pandemic Is Coming

Here comes the next pandemic! The last one was used to take many of our freedoms away. What would the next one do? Globalists await.

Gain-of-function research continues despite all the evidence indicating that the COVID pandemic began with a leak at the Wuhan lab. The US NIAID partially funded it. The same World Economic Forum members who predicted the COVID pandemic say a new pandemic is definitely coming.

They are looking at the flu, COVID-19, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox, and the dreaded non-existent Disease X.

The media is helping The WHO and other globalists in ginning up fear over a pandemic. Whatever you do, do not fall for lockdowns and quarantines again. They near-destroyed the economies of the West.

How far will these people go?

Not-A-Doctor Tedros was a terrorist in his native Ethiopia. He caused the death of thousands of his countrymen. He also wants a Pandemic Treaty, which will make him alone responsible for responding to pandemics.

Unelected WHO Terrorist, Dr. Tedros, states that ‘Disease X’ can mean a number of things…maybe a worse ‘Covid’. Lock these ‘Pandemic Predictors’ in PRISON and throw away the key…and we’ll never have another ‘Pandemic’. Bank on it. pic.twitter.com/NYcw801igo — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 10, 2024

The Davos Magicians at the World Economic Forum conveniently had the pre-knowledge of ‘Disease X’. Dr. John Campbell explains that this ‘Disease X’ doesn’t exist in any Medical Textbooks…but yet it appears on the WEF’s website. pic.twitter.com/33o8laoZa0 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 10, 2024

9/ Last June, Hotez said that ‘disease X’ is coming, that will be much worse than Covid. This raises 4 questions:

▪️How’d he know?

▪️Why does he still live that unhealthily?

▪️When will he finally get arrested for his involvement in GoF research?

▪️How much did Pfizer pay him? pic.twitter.com/hK7ESSnpRl — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) December 9, 2024

The Media Scare Merchants Have Begun

Robert Kennedy wants to end the gain of function experiments.

Creating Disease X wittingly or unwittingly:

New lab created disease out of China (Disease X) has a 100% fatality rate in humanized mice by infecting the nervous system. Here’s a clip from Dr. John Campbell’s video from 3 days ago, it’s now deleted.

Source: https://t.co/S11m9wu0mu pic.twitter.com/vPEP688vuC — Camus (@newstart_2024) January 15, 2024

