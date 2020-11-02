Joe Biden is somebody’s grandma

Someone wrote on Facebook yesterday that putting up an article with clips of Joe Biden’s assaults on the English language is clickbait. Let it be so if that’s what it is. People need to know that he can’t speak and the left is hiding him so no one knows he’s confused and befuddled throughout the day, every day. This is Third World stuff.

SOULS TO THE POLLS

Biden left his basement to travel 30 miles to a Philly event — ‘Souls to the Polls.’ His peeps blocked every entryway into the event. It was a secret rally with cars only so no one could ask him a question.

A New Zealand reporter said, “I’ve never experienced a press operation like it, impossible to get any response on any details of events let alone access. Not the best when you’re trying to project your guy as new global leader,” the reporter said.

Joe delivered one of his angry, dark speeches to a parking lot full of honking cars.

He also told a small group of people outside someone’s house that he is a grandmother.

“I married a Philly girl and I am Finnegan Biden’s grandma,” Biden said looking at his granddaughter (Hunter’s daughter) before correcting himself. “That’s her grandma and I’m her grandpa.”

Here he is claiming he’s wearing an Eagle’s jacket as he is trying to show how in touch he is with Philly:

BIDEN: “I was very happy to have the moniker of being PA’s third senator. I married a Philly girl, by the way. And I’ve got my Eagles jacket on.” He is wearing a Delaware Blue Hens jacket.

