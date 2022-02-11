Why Is Democrat James Carville Allowed to Threaten Violence?

Democrats often threaten violence or condone it as in Antifa and Black Lives Matter, but then they turn around and accuse Republicans of doing what they actually do.

In any case, this rant by skeletal strategist James Carville in the clip below is vile. He said he’d like “to punch some unvaccinated person in the face” or see someone do it. The idiot he is talking to “agreed.”

I’d like to see him try to do that to one of the truckers. It would take him out of his misery I imagine.

What has an unvaccinated person ever done to him? They just have a different viewpoint.

He gets vulgar at the end.

Watch:

James Carville: I Want to Punch 'Piece of Shit' Unvaccinated People In The Face pic.twitter.com/S4iYOfnjX9 — Casey McCarney (@caseymack7777) February 8, 2022

