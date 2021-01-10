Unsurprisingly, Senile Joe Biden promises to “defeat the NRA.” The NRA is the strongest ally gun owners have in defending the 2nd Amendment. If these people of the Left get our guns and our Second Amendment, what defenses will we have left? Once one Amendment goes, they all go.

The comment was in response to Gabby Giffords from Biden’s Twitter account.

Gabby Giffords was shot and nearly died in a mass shooting by Jared Lee Loughner, a mentally ill man. She was left with serious brain damage.

It was a terrible thing to happen, but it has nothing to do with the NRA or law-abiding gun owners. Both Giffords and her husband, senator-elect Mark Kelly, want most guns made illegal.

After her account tweeted about her struggle, Biden’s Twitter account responded: Your perseverance and immeasurable courage continue to inspire me and millions of others. I pledge to continue to work with you — and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country — to defeat the NRA and end our epidemic of gun violence. twitter.com/GabbyGiffords/…

Thank you, @JoeBiden. You were there for me in my darkest days, and I know you’ve been there for countless other survivors of gun violence. I look forward to all we will accomplish together. https://t.co/WPONrfGZ65 — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 9, 2021

She also responded to VP-to-be Kamala Harris with gratitude. Giffords’ account called her a gun safety champion.

Harris is also no champion of our Bill of Rights. She once said she’d get rid of semi-automatics and more with an executive order.

It fills me with hope that we’ll have a gun safety champion like you in the White House, @KamalaHarris. Let’s get to work. https://t.co/zJYQ9ck2RH — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 9, 2021

