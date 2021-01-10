Lincoln Project founder accused of trolling young men for sex in exchange for work

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Who knows how long before the following tweets are taken down. For that reason, I am offering screenshots of a Twitter report by investigative journalist Scott Stedman on The Lincoln Project founder John Weaver, but you can look for yourself on this link.

As my readers know, The Lincoln Project is a group of Never Trumpers trying to destroy all Republicans. They are paid handsomely from some very far-left titans with deep pockets. It seems the righteous founder John Weaver is accused of soliciting sex from young men in exchange for jobs.

It seems quite a few are coming out and revealing his unseemly behavior of offering jobs for sex.

Stedman’s not the only one coming out in the open with the accusations:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.