Lincoln Project founder accused of trolling young men for sex in exchange for work

Who knows how long before the following tweets are taken down. For that reason, I am offering screenshots of a Twitter report by investigative journalist Scott Stedman on The Lincoln Project founder John Weaver, but you can look for yourself on this link.

As my readers know, The Lincoln Project is a group of Never Trumpers trying to destroy all Republicans. They are paid handsomely from some very far-left titans with deep pockets. It seems the righteous founder John Weaver is accused of soliciting sex from young men in exchange for jobs.

It seems quite a few are coming out and revealing his unseemly behavior of offering jobs for sex.

Stedman’s not the only one coming out in the open with the accusations:

It is so gratifying that all this news on John Weaver is coming out. For months young men have come to me about accusations on John Weaver being a predator and MANY prominent people knowing…. No one wanted to be the first, but the damn is broken. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 10, 2021

People are asking why I kept it to myself… I didn’t, I worked with journalists and reached out to victims asking for them to speak up because it was their story, not mine. I couldn’t share the messages they sent to me confidentiality. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 10, 2021

