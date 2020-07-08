Joe Biden says he “proposed defunding the police,” “they’ve become the enemy”

During an interview Wednesday with the far-far-left publication, This Now, Biden said the police are over militarized, have “become the enemy” and said funding should “absolutely” be reallocated elsewhere. In other words, he’s advocating for the defunding of law enforcement as crime across the country continues to skyrocket.

The man in the clip below who asked Biden the defunding question has ALS, a terrible illness, but his ideas are very far-left, and that’s what one must focus on.

We’re “committed to white supremacy” according to the man in the video who asked Biden about defunding the police.

Biden said he proposed defunding the police. Yet, three weeks ago, he said he was NOT for defunding the police. He’ll say anything. In fact, he doesn’t know what he’s saying.

If he wins, he will be handled by the far-left, Pelosi, Schumer, Obama, Soros, Clinton, and so on.

In the clip, he says people are entitled “to every federal program out there.” There is a limited amount of money, but he seems unaware of that.

He has already come out for taking away semi-automatic guns and launching a national registry, abolishing tax cuts, raising capital gains to 40%, raising corporate taxes to the highest in the world, implementing a carbon tax, reinstating the ObamaCare individual mandate tax, providing all people who come illegally with free healthcare and college, and spending exorbitantly on climate change.

This is bad news for American workers and businesses! Now he’s going to endanger us all by defunding the police and adding to more government dependency programs.

Watch:

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020

His moral core is made of silly putty.

Biden is controlled by the radical left. His leftwing controllers are determined to defund the police and make you and your family less safe. We can’t allow their dangerous and twisted dream become a reality. Too much is at stake! pic.twitter.com/mlx6Wjfz3s — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020