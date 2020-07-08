Roger Stone’s 50 FB accounts removed 6 days before he’s to go to prison

On Wednesday, Facebook took down over 50 personal and professional accounts and pages of Trump ally Roger Stone, citing fake traffic.

In six days, he must report to prison.

The social media platform said Stone and his associates, including a prominent supporter of the right-wing Proud Boys group in Stone’s home state of Florida, had used fake accounts and followers to promote Stone’s books and posts.

Facebook moved against Stone on the same day it took down accounts tied to employees of the family of Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro and two other networks connected to domestic political operations in Ecuador and Ukraine.

Facebook says they won’t allow politicos to inflate numbers any longer. These people serve as examples.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said it doesn’t matter who they are, [but they are always people on the right].

People on the right believe Stone’s case was a sham and he was framed. He certainly had a tainted jury. And who could forget how they sent the police to his home in the wee hours of the morning with guns drawn to arrest Mr. Stone. They made his deaf wife come out in her nightgown. Law enforcement made sure to call CNN so they could be there in advance to get it all on tape.