Joe Biden, The Teleprompter President

M Dowling
Last week, Greg Kelly talked about the hugely massive teleprompters Joe Biden requires. For Biden, it’s not about vision. It’s about comprehension. He can’t speak independently of them. We have no idea who is behind his teleprompter speeches. More concerning, who tells him what to do and writes out his policies?

He struggles to read from the teleprompters, but it’s not because he can’t see. Biden mispronounces words, puts emphasis in the wrong places, laughs weirdly at the wrong times, and sometimes even reads the cues to stop or pause.

This is nothing new. He’s the teleprompter president.


  1. You can almost see the Barry puppet strings on the Ground Hog day master of disasters Brandon.
    The Long March United States of South Africa fundamental transformation will be complete and there is a Title 42 for that.

