Joe Biden, The Teleprompter President

Last week, Greg Kelly talked about the hugely massive teleprompters Joe Biden requires. For Biden, it’s not about vision. It’s about comprehension. He can’t speak independently of them. We have no idea who is behind his teleprompter speeches. More concerning, who tells him what to do and writes out his policies?

He struggles to read from the teleprompters, but it’s not because he can’t see. Biden mispronounces words, puts emphasis in the wrong places, laughs weirdly at the wrong times, and sometimes even reads the cues to stop or pause.

Joe Biden’s teleprompter is absolutely massive pic.twitter.com/422fbOurMF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

This is nothing new. He’s the teleprompter president.

Joe Biden reads from teleprompter at sparsely-attended campaign rally in Detroit, Mich. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/nfA0R2xDDq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 17, 2020

Biden’s HUGE teleprompter at Duluth Minnesota rally on September 18. Under 50 people showed up. The media does not want you to see this. Please retweet!! pic.twitter.com/fA9rbiop7B — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

