Leftist Dems Want to Cancel Student Debt- Put the Burden on US Taxpayers

The Hill reports that Biden is under pressure from borrowers and Democrats to cancel student loans. The least action that he will likely take is to extend the freeze that is up on May 1.

The radical Left calls it forgiveness but, in fact, it’s placing the debt others ran up on the 50% of Americans who pay taxes.

According to The Hill, advocates for forgiveness, along with key Democrats, want more than another freeze.

Leaders of the House Progressive (socialist/communist) Caucus raised the issue with Biden in a sit-down on Wednesday. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who attending the meeting, said members discussed potential next steps, including “possible cancellation, possible extension of some of the programs that we’re already doing and repayments.”

“We’ve been saying for years now that we need to keep payments on pause until we cancel student debt,” said Natalia Abrams, president and founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC).

A growing number of Democrats are calling for a new extension, ramping up pressure on the White House.

“I’m hopeful that the president is going to take action,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told The Hill this week. “It is something that is extraordinarily popular, not just with people with student loans, but families of people going to college.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said a decision needs to be made before May. She said the administration will “factor the impacts of economic data on ranges of groups of people, including students.”

Contracts and loans mean nothing. These Leftists will make US taxpayers assume the burden of everyone else’s debt. They’ll do that instead of curbing free money to colleges which fuels their excesses. Canceling free money might force colleges to make cuts and bring down costs.

