Joe Biden Threatens War with China

M Dowling
Biden is busy this week threatening war with China over the Philippines.

Speaking at a White House press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, Biden pledged military support to defend the Philippines over recent incidents in the disputed South China Sea.

“Just this past week, the [People’s Republic of China] vessels acted as dangerously and unlawfully as our Philippine friends conducted a routine resupply mission within their own exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea,” said Biden.

“I want to be clear. I want to be very clear. The United States’ defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad. Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,” he said.

This is all while our borders are wide open, and any enemy could enter.
ISRAEL

Congress just voted unanimously to fully back Israel.

Israel can take on Hamas on their own with the US supplying weapons, but if we get involved in their war, we’ll end up in a Third World War.

Michael Tracey is overreacting to this speech, but all of this is concerning.

Notes on the clip said it came from the Hewbrew Chamas.

“Violence shall no more be heard in thy land, Desolation nor destruction within thy borders; But thou shalt call thy walls Salvation, And thy gates Praise.”

At the same time, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said publicly:

The blood of the women, children, and elderly… We are the ones who need this blood so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit… so it pushes us to move forward.

Hamas met with China and Russia this week.

 


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
4 minutes ago

I suspect like mobsters that bribed police and then had the police betray them, the Chinese would so much like to put out a hit on Biden. The problem is, would the American people see the act as the removal of a bribed lying cheating scum, or would they see it as an attack on their country
Criminals has such difficult decisions to make. 🙂

