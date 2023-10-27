We Bombed Iran’s Military

Yesterday, at President Biden‘s direction, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that US military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards and affiliated groups.

Austin said “This is in response to their largely unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria.

As a result of these largely unsuccessful attacks, a US contractor died from a cardiac incident while sheltering in place, and 21 US personnel suffered minor injuries. All have since returned to duty.

Gen. Austin said that the United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop.

People are afraid the US will start a war with Iran.

As an aside, do you all remember when Ukraine’s Zelensky asked the US to bomb Iran and Syria? The two might not be connected, but it’s something to watch.

Ukraine recently asked the US to bomb Iran and Syria https://t.co/Que2aNHSNC — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) October 9, 2023

