Joe Biden uses Capitol Hill riot to race bait

Joe Biden is correct when he says, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol.”
“We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable.”
It’s true. They would have let the offenders burn the place down. The statues would be toppled.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021
Why does he have to bring race into it? What he is doing is racist. Are we really going to have to listen to a Woke white man race-baiting for four years?
Race has nothing to do with the episode, nothing. It’s a mob of people out of more than a hundred thousand who rioted inside the Capitol. So far, 68 were arrested and some, perhaps all, will go to prison. They face ten years under the new rule the President established about damaging the government property.
What a miserable four years that will prove to be under Joe.
Larry Elder deals with it best:
Get ready, they will burn it all down by any means necessary.
Known Trump supporters will be blacklisted and eventually there will be a Final Solution.
Time for the countryside if that is an option.
Simplify, get in prime physical shape, harden your heart and mental, prepare to defend yourself.
By all accepted standards of the last year, this was the very Definition of a mostly peaceful protest. Out of 200,000 peaceful protesters, a small number of them created a scene by forcibly entering the capitol building where their cowardly elected officials were condescendingly dismissing the concerns of millions of their constituents, once again. Those who entered shot cell phone videos as they walked around and even mingled with police, peacefully. The artwork was not destroyed, weapons were not brandished or even visible in the numerous videos. Even the lady that was shot was unarmed, by all official accounts. This was not sedition. This was a mostly peaceful demonstration. I’ve watched plenty of BLM and Antifa demonstrations, and this one was tame by comparison. They didn’t set fires, smash government vehicles or destroy statues. These were peaceful demonstrators. If they had carried a BLM flag, Anderson Cooper would be enthusiastically celebrating them. We all know it. So please spare us the talk about sedition. Total B.S.
Now, it’s clear that democratic socialists have succeeded in weaponizing COVID to eliminate republicans. The Russia hoax didn’t work; the impeachment scam didn’t work. But massive election fraud and election engineering has succeeded. I predict they’ll win many more to come. As a life-long, Georgia Republican, I’m just as disappointed in my own party officials as the others. I have voted in my last election. I’m out. Of course I realize this doesn’t matter. My vote has never mattered. I have never voted in any election that was settled by just a single vote. So in truth, my vote never made a difference. But I won’t waste my time with it anymore, other than one final visit to the elections office to remove my name from the voter rolls. I’m moving to a new state. A new state of mind. I can’t control any of this fraud. But since my state won’t acknowledge it or fix it, my vote matters less than it ever did. I’ve traveled the world and now I can see that I’ll miss America the most when I’m right here at home. You were beautiful and I’m glad I knew you before you changed into something else. I really am.
Take a good look at Joe Biden’s history. He IS and has LONG BEEN (and forever WILL BE) a racist. Video evidence is available during his entire political career…all 48 years of it!