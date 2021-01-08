Joe Biden uses Capitol Hill riot to race bait

Joe Biden is correct when he says, “No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol.”

“We all know that’s true — and it’s unacceptable.”

It’s true. They would have let the offenders burn the place down. The statues would be toppled.

Why does he have to bring race into it? What he is doing is racist. Are we really going to have to listen to a Woke white man race-baiting for four years?

Race has nothing to do with the episode, nothing. It’s a mob of people out of more than a hundred thousand who rioted inside the Capitol. So far, 68 were arrested and some, perhaps all, will go to prison. They face ten years under the new rule the President established about damaging the government property.

What a miserable four years that will prove to be under Joe.

Larry Elder deals with it best:

