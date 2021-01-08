President Trump condemns the violence at the Capitol and concedes in a way

President Trump conceded today and condemned the attack on Capitol Hill. Facebook allowed him to post it. How nice of them.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard, and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.

America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

The Demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.

We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.”

A new administration will take over on January 20th. My focus will now turn to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.”

