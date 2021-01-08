President Trump condemns the violence at the Capitol and concedes in a way

President Trump conceded today and condemned the attack on Capitol Hill. Facebook allowed him to post it. How nice of them.
“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard, and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.
America is and must always be a nation of law and order.
The Demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.
We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cooled, and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.”
A new administration will take over on January 20th. My focus will now turn to ensure a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021
The sad thing about this complete take over by the Democratic Party is that all investigations of the Biden Crime Family will cease and new investigations and harassment of Donald Trump’s entire family and supporters will proliferate.
The scientific tyranny that Bertrand Russell spoke of is here.
They want us stampeding after the success of divide and conquer.
Trump bought us some time and made them show all of their cards.
In no way was he failure.
Pray that he doesn’t get the 1917 Czar treatment.
Prepare for a man made Hell on earth courtesy of the scientific experts who are just the henchmen for the controllers.
The WAR on humanity is here and it won’t end well…or will it?
(h/t-A Dub)
Trump did not concede. He said there would be an “orderly” transition of power. But he did not acknowledge that Biden won. He repeated his disagreement with Congress’ certification of the fraudulent election.
That’s true. I changed the headline.
We are now in the era whereby Politics, in and of itself, is a crime. No longer is there room for disagreement, because the Powers have coalesced to the degree that any avenue for disagreement has been “terminated”, hereby and henceforth. The United States is now a Third-World country, not too different from Ukraine, where a coup was undertaken to remove a sitting President who had to flee in fear of his life. And who orchestrated that, none other than Victoria Nuland. And guess what, Sheee’s Baaack, in the Biden Administration. How long before Zelensky is removed from power. Biden sure can’t afford any “loose ends”. Well, let’s see, McCain isn’t available, but Lindsey Graham, his partner, has experience with the Svoboda group and they can once again tie up those pesky little loose ends.
I’m just curious, is there any flights to Russia, and what is the exchange rate for Rubles.