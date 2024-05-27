Joe Biden Visits Witness in Hunter Trial – Beau’s Wife Hallie

Joe Biden visited the home of a witness against his son, Hunter. The witness is in-law Hallie Biden, the wife of Beau and the ex-girlfriend of Hunter Biden.

The laptop included some awful behavior by Hunter that Hallie condemned. She allegedly threw a gun owned by Hunter Biden in a dumpster behind a market near a school.

This can be seen as witness tampering. The media is already lashing out at anyone questioning it.

NBC News reporter Gary Grumbach was pilloried by the hard left for doing his job – reporting it.

Next week – May 30 – is the 9th anniversary of Beau’s death. It’s always one of the most solemn times of the year for President Biden. — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) May 27, 2024

Or maybe he’s visiting her this Memorial Day weekend because Beau Biden passed away and served this country. Delete this. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 27, 2024

What is wrong with you? It’s Memorial Day and he is visiting the widow of a fallen soldier who happens to be his daughter-in-law. That’s disgusting. — Tralfamadorian Philosophy (@Kings_Lead_Hatt) May 27, 2024

The first paragraph is all you needed to post. The anniversary of Beau’s death is soon. You should be ashamed of this post. — Frances (@pennyblab) May 27, 2024

There were slews of comments like that.

However, Hallie quickly fell into the arms of her husband’s brother and probably didn’t need to be consoled by her father-in-law.

Meanwhile hunters banging the wife dad showers with grown kids, what a “family” https://t.co/WoWTHGGuLD — DANK1776 (@BaSSd_GryprPill) May 27, 2024

Hunter will go on trial in Delaware for the gun charges on June 3. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika made decisions supporting each side in a final hearing before trial. Prosecutors can raise some evidence from the laptop, but to use drug allegations, they had to show he was addicted to drugs around the time of the purchase.

The judge said there was evidence of illegal drug activity on the laptop.

Related