The administration wants you to know that there is no move to draft American youth. However, according to the Federal Database, House lawmakers want to make it easier for men to register for a potential military draft since they aren’t doing it now.

The plan is to automatically register men for a potential military draft when they reach age 18. This way, they won’t have any legal consequences for failing to file.

The House Armed Services Committee’s draft of the annual defense authorization bill would mandate the automatic registration of all males between ages 18 and 26 living in America in the Selective Service System, the federal database used for a military draft in case of a national emergency.

Men who don’t register could end up in prison. They say they really just want to protect them.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., sponsored the automatic registration language and called it both a money-saving and common-sense reform.

“By using available federal databases, the [Selective Service] agency will be able to register all of the individuals required and thus help ensure that any future military draft is fair and equitable,” she said during a recent debate.

“This will also allow us to rededicate resources — basically that means money — towards reading readiness and towards mobilization … rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

DEI MILITARY

Lawmakers have proposed adding women but haven’t gotten through Congress yet. There has been pressure to make it happen.

Airmen and guardians won’t have to shave. That’s a DEI move.

The pilot program — proposed by Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas — would also look at “whether allowing members to grow beards improves inclusivity, including for members with conditions like pseudofolliculitis barbae or those who wish to grow beards for religious purposes.”

It is convenient to have all these military-age men pouring into the country.

GEARING UP

The draft could come back. Writing for the Atlantic in July, military analysts Jason Dempsey and Gil Barndollar contend that a “major conflict would break” the volunteer military, calling it “an open secret in defense circles.”

According to DW, Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine has spurred much debate about the issue, with many countries considering whether they should reintroduce compulsory military service and increase their defense budgets. Read the DW article. Many European countries are looking into a draft.

UK DRAFT

Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he would introduce National Service for 18-year-olds if elected in the July 4 General Election.

The plan, which would be the first stage of the conscription of the wider UK population into the Armed Forces, confirms the warning by the Socialist Equality Party that this is a war election.

Britain is heavily involved in the NATO war against Russia

GERMANY’S DRAFT

Germany is thinking about reviving the draft.

Germany scrapped the draft in 2011, but Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing a rethink.

“I’m convinced that Germany needs some kind of military conscription,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told an audience at Johns Hopkins University in the United States last week, calling the decision by former Chancellor Angela Merkel to end conscription a “mistake.”

“Times have changed,” he said.

Related