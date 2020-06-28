Joe Biden Was Often Confused During His AAP Town Hall

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is kept in his basement with the virus as an excuse. We all know what is really behind it. It is 86 days since he gave a press conference.

He began his AAP townhall confused, even with teleprompters.

Joe Biden struggled to read the teleprompter during his #AAPItownhall. He had to correct himself after saying he never wears a mask when he goes outside. Then he read "on day one" as "one day." It's clear he is slipping. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/yJYZrKkXZH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2020

The 77-year-old Biden on Saturday confused Barack Obama with President Trump but quickly self-corrected. Two days before, he falsely claimed 120 Americans died from the Coronavirus.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Barack Obama with President Trump. #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/U2pQWKL66Z — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2020

He couldn’t remember the second part of a question when asked what he would do during the first 100 days in the White House.

“And so, you asked other parts of a question, I can’t remember what other ones were, one was what I’m going to do about immigration, what was the other part? Was that it?”

After this, he is back in the basement where he can do no harm.

Joe Biden: “And so, you asked other parts of a question, I can’t remember what other ones were, one was what I’m going to do about immigration, what was the other part? Was that it?” #BarelyThereBiden pic.twitter.com/7Xf5HJavl6 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2020