Joe Biden was TRIGGERED by the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ fans

















The ‘F Joe Biden’ chant (see the Let’s go Brandon video at the end) is heading for its 6th week. In the past two days, Jets fans and Trump supporters in Michigan continued the chant.

That triggered the 81 million vote man, Joe Biden, who couldn’t get 20 people to show up at his rallies. He bragged about his 81 million votes in Michigan, which were probably 62 million votes. How does a guy who campaigned from his basement, couldn’t talk, get millions of more votes than Hillary or Obama???

And how does he have the gall to brag when his poll numbers are 37% to 43%? Maybe no one told him. Did he forget about Afghanistan, the open borders, inflation, and mandates already?

In the least, a lot of people who voted for him regret it now.

Watch:

LOL Biden is triggered about the F Biden and Trump Won signs pic.twitter.com/dxtR6CQi4B — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

He was greeted in Michigan with the chant and that’s what triggered him.

Someone in Michigan is holding an actual “Let’s Go Brandon” sign to greet Biden’s motorcade pic.twitter.com/sufwfZ6YLf — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

The Jets fans roared out the new Biden chant yesterday at the Meadowlands in a game against the Tennessee Titans. Where are those 81 million Biden voters?

Watch:

This is the ‘Let’s go Brandon” interview:

LOL the “Let’s Go Brandon” video made it to international news pic.twitter.com/AXL9AxpeUZ — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

