Student with all classes online has to be vaxxed or dropped!

The student in the clip paid his $70,000 tuition and has ALL OF HIS CLASSES ONLINE, yet if he doesn’t show his vaccination certificate, he will be dropped from his classes.

He’s at home!

  1. Just when you thought you’ve heard it all I am not amazed at this; it was just like this one kid on a virtual class sitting at his computer when his brother walked past behind him with an Airsoft rifle – yep, you guessed it, suspended.

