Student with all classes online has to be vaxxed or dropped!

The student in the clip paid his $70,000 tuition and has ALL OF HIS CLASSES ONLINE, yet if he doesn’t show his vaccination certificate, he will be dropped from his classes.
He’s at home!
Watch:
All of my classes are online. I don’t step on to campus. I’ve already paid. We’re a week into classes. My university just called to tell me they are dropping my classes if I don’t report to them about my vaccination.
HOW IS THIS ABOUT HEALTH WHEN IM IN SCHOOL AT HOME? pic.twitter.com/gxVnbLGGVR
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2021
Just when you thought you’ve heard it all I am not amazed at this; it was just like this one kid on a virtual class sitting at his computer when his brother walked past behind him with an Airsoft rifle – yep, you guessed it, suspended.
You made me laugh but that is crazy.