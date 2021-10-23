Rep Introduces Articles of Impeachment for Potential Treason

















Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing him of treason. We believe that is accurate. He is a traitor, but whether he knows he is or not is questionable.

Speaker Pelosi will ignore them as she has the past three Articles of Impeachment.

“I have introduced House Res. 57, these are Articles of Impeachment on President Biden,” Rep. Greene said. “For abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden in his business dealings.”

“I have also introduced another Article of Impeachment on President Biden, which is H. Res 597,” she continued. “This has to do with the national security crisis that President Biden has created with regards to the extreme threat at the southern border.”

“I have introduced House Res. 598, Articles of Impeachment on President Biden in regards to the failure in Afghanistan,” Rep. Greene went on. “And I have introduced House Res. 596, Articles of Impeachment on President Biden for the Covid eviction moratorium and his willingness to use his position to try to do what he shouldn’t be doing. We have three branches of power.”

“Joe Biden swore an oath, he said ‘I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and I will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States’ and he is failing to uphold his oath,” Rep. Greene added.

“Joe Biden is failing the American people by refusing to uphold the law and the Constitution,” she said. “But Afghanistan is where it really hurt. You see, Article III, Section 3, Joe Biden could be guilty of treason.”

“We now know this administration repeatedly lied to the world about the citizens of our country it abandoned in Afghanistan,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R.-CA), whose office has assisted with evacuating Americans, told the Free Beacon. “But it did something even worse: It broke a sacred bond of trust between Americans and their government. This isn’t close to over.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have introduced House Res. 57. These are articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden for abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden.” pic.twitter.com/KXQPAg3ayQ — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2021

This isn’t the first representative to accuse him of treason. Rep. Mo Brooks accused him of treason in August.

Congressman Mo Brooks called on ‘unfit’ Joe Biden to do the honorable thing and resign. Failing that, the 25th Amendment must be used or he must be impeached.

He issued a statement in August:

Today, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) called on President Biden to do the honorable thing and resign as President of the United States. Should President Biden refuse to do so, then-Congressman Brooks calls on Vice President Kamala Harris to initiate 25th Amendment procedures to remove Joe Biden as President of the United States. Should Vice President Harris decline to initiate 25th Amendment removal procedures, then Brooks calls on Congress to investigate whether Joe Biden should be impeached pursuant to Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution for the commission of “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors?”

Of course he’s a traitor. He’s violating law after law. He ignores immigration law and keeps criminals in the country. He left Americans — over 300 at least — to die in Afghanistan. He lies constantly and his greatest accomplishments is to do whatever Chinese Communists want him to do.

His fake COVID mandates are unconstitutional and don’t even exist yet.

There is more, but this should be enough.

