King Cuomo will hold a virtual birthday/fundraiser bash, peons are invited

Nasty King Cuomo will hold a virtual birthday-holiday campaign fundraiser. That’s fun Democrat style. Lefties Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Ben Stiller will headline on Dec. 17.

The Democratic leftist governor said he would run for a fourth-term in 2022. He turns 63 on Dec. 6. Oh, goody, he can kill some more grandparents and destroy more businesses, and that’s no joke.

“We wanted to be sure you saw our invitation for a virtual birthday and holiday reception in support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo next month. Thank you to everyone who has already contacted us to confirm your participation,” the invitation sent by campaign finance Gita Tiku says.

“We are very pleased to announce that Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, and Ben Stiller will join the Governor at this event.”

There will be a smaller “host’ reception at 5:30 p.m. for donors who contribute or raise at least $10,000.

Oh, is that all? Won’t all my readers ante up for that? Just don’t ask him if schools will be closed. It makes him crazy.