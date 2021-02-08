Joe & Jill were booed during their video message at Super Bowl 55

A creepy video of Joe and Jill messaging fans to kick off the Super Bowl 55 on Sunday wasn’t received with cheers. Quite the opposite. People who were there reported that there was booing during the moment of silence to show their displeasure for Joe’s agenda.

Florida is Trump country.

You can hear the booing in the second clip. It sounds like they booed throughout. These politicians just won’t give us a break from them.

Moment of silence before the Super Bowl in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the past year, after a video message from President Biden. pic.twitter.com/84GA7UmPx7 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 7, 2021

Boo video:

Another boo video. Those 81 million who voted for the most popular president in our lifetime were not at the game.

