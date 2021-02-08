Joe & Jill were booed during their video message at Super Bowl 55

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A creepy video of Joe and Jill messaging fans to kick off the Super Bowl 55 on Sunday wasn’t received with cheers. Quite the opposite. People who were there reported that there was booing during the moment of silence to show their displeasure for Joe’s agenda.

Florida is Trump country.

You can hear the booing in the second clip. It sounds like they booed throughout. These politicians just won’t give us a break from them.

Boo video:

Another boo video. Those 81 million who voted for the most popular president in our lifetime were not at the game.

1 COMMENT

  2. They look awful, they know the election was illegitimate, and Joe can barely function. This is their nightmare, and also America’s.

