AFL-CIO president slams Joe’s executive order shutting down Keystone XL

AFL-CIO President slammed Joe Biden for the way he introduced the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. He wished he had first addressed the new jobs. Trumka seems to think those jobs will appear. The jobs promised are the same jobs Obama promised and which never materialized.

“Organized labor is crucial to the Biden coalition. But there are significant tensions among environmentalists, the president’s team addressing climate change and some parts of the labor movement,” Axios reported.

“The Laborers’ International Union of North America said the Keystone decision will cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs,” Axios added.

Trumka responded, “Well, I wish he had not done that on the first day because the Labor’s International was right, it did and will cost us jobs in the process.”

“I wish he had paired that more carefully with the thing that he did second by saying, here’s where we are creating jobs, we can do mine reclamation, we can fix leaks, and we can fix seeps, and create hundreds of thousands in doing all of that stuff.”

Trumka said that he “thinks” that Biden realizes it was a mistake to sign the executive order costing Americans jobs during the middle of a pandemic.

Trumka was then asked if he agreed with the following statement from the Laborers’ International Union of North America:

“We support the president’s campaign to Build Back Better. Killing good union jobs on day 1 with nothing to replace them is not building back better.”

“Yes,” Trumka responded in agreement with the statement. Trumka paused for several moments and then added that it needed to be studied and thought through.

“If you destroy 100 jobs in Greene County, Pennsylvania, where I grew up, and you create 100 jobs in California, it doesn’t do those 100 families much good,” Trumka said.

“If you’re looking at a pipeline and you’re saying we’re going to put it down, now what are you going to do to create the same good-paying jobs in that area?”

Trumka agrees the jobs should come first and really seems to believe new jobs will appear. He said nothing about the fact that Jen Psaki told the press that they are thinking about taking down “all those pipelines.”

According to the Newsweek article about the cabal to take down Trump, Trumka was part of it.

Watch:

How many union jobs will @RichardTrumka let Biden kill before he turns on the democrats? Trumka’s members pay dues to protect their jobs & their families — not to support Biden’s radical leftist agenda. They deserve to know when Trumka is going to start fighting for them. https://t.co/UKjgRfGZRA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 8, 2021

Related