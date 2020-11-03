Joe & Lady Gaga hold teensy rally while Trump lights the skies in 5 cities

LADY GAGA AND JOE ATTRACTED 200 PEOPLE IN A BIG FLOP RALLY
By way of comparison, Joe Biden had anti-Fracker Lady GAGA appear at his rally and she bombed. It’s apparently only safe to rally for Joe Biden. You’ll notice the people on top of one another near the stage in the clip below.. Lady GAGA’s father is losing his restaurant because of the lockdowns, but maybe she doesn’t like him.
She likely showed up because she believes he will eliminate fracking.
An improved version: https://t.co/hoWINV5aDN
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2020
Joe Biden got maybe 200 people to see him WITH Lady Gaga. Meanwhile Trump did like 12 rallies this size in 48 hours. 🔥pic.twitter.com/FrKuKHCZKg
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 3, 2020
THEN THERE WAS DONALD J. TRUMP
The President held a total of five rallies Monday in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Fayetteville, North Carolina:
Trump rally in #Fayetteville #ncpol #NorthCarolinaForTrump pic.twitter.com/7T4RFC433e
— Scott Hagan II (@jeffreyscott88) November 2, 2020
Scranton, Pennsylvania:
Happening Now—another massive MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally in SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA! Get out and VOTE to #MAGA, Pennsylvania! Let’s WIN! https://t.co/zqgeZML9Hf pic.twitter.com/ACgxPULTG0
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 2, 2020
Traverse City:
SO AWESOME! Happening Now in Traverse City, Michigan! Let’s MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, MICHIGAN! https://t.co/zqgeZML9Hf #Election2020 #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/8E9PQPu9zs
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 2, 2020
Kenosha:
The President’s entire family was spotted next to the stage at Trump’s Kenosha rally dancing and smiling.
Jared and Ivanka smile broadly as they take the stage in Kenosha. The internal polling must look good:
Pres. Trump turned the microphone over to Ivanka Trump at his campaign rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin: “Let me just tell you, Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington.” https://t.co/UA5c7x7kCG pic.twitter.com/2SHxzqxIDv
— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020
Kenosha, Wisconsin:
Grand Rapids:
Grand Rapids, Michigan at 1:00am! Let’s go everyone—get out and VOTE! #ElectionDay #MAGA🇺🇸🦅
🌐https://t.co/zqgeZML9Hf pic.twitter.com/d9ezbVcPqE
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 3, 2020
In 2016, Trump held his final election eve rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and said that he’s a “little superstitious” so he decided to hold his final 2020 election eve rally in the same spot.
He took the stage at midnight!
AND THAT’S A WRAP
And that’s a wrap! A dancing 45th President Donald J. Trump ends his last of 200+ Rallies of the 2020 election season at 1am in Michigan! 😁🇺🇸❤️🙌🏾
Don’t you just love this man & his amazing energy! It’s contagious!
Who else is ready for #TRUMP2020Landside 🙋🏾♀️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/NwoQrmcPex
— Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) November 3, 2020
3AM/ET: President Trump is greeted by cheering staff and supporters as he returned to the White House on #ElectionDay after his rallies
pic.twitter.com/PEnjKZ5WV1
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) November 3, 2020
What an atmosphere… Trump rallies are like a music concert! pic.twitter.com/UF3esvnskR
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 2, 2020