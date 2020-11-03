Joe & Lady Gaga hold teensy rally while Trump lights the skies in 5 cities

LADY GAGA AND JOE ATTRACTED 200 PEOPLE IN A BIG FLOP RALLY

By way of comparison, Joe Biden had anti-Fracker Lady GAGA appear at his rally and she bombed. It’s apparently only safe to rally for Joe Biden. You’ll notice the people on top of one another near the stage in the clip below.. Lady GAGA’s father is losing his restaurant because of the lockdowns, but maybe she doesn’t like him.

She likely showed up because she believes he will eliminate fracking.

THEN THERE WAS DONALD J. TRUMP

The President held a total of five rallies Monday in four different states – Fayetteville, North Carolina, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Fayetteville, North Carolina:

Scranton, Pennsylvania:

Traverse City:

Kenosha:

The President’s entire family was spotted next to the stage at Trump’s Kenosha rally dancing and smiling.

Jared and Ivanka smile broadly as they take the stage in Kenosha. The internal polling must look good:

Kenosha, Wisconsin:

Grand Rapids:

In 2016, Trump held his final election eve rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and said that he’s a “little superstitious” so he decided to hold his final 2020 election eve rally in the same spot.

He took the stage at midnight!

AND THAT’S A WRAP

