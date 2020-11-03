Tucker’s awesome zeroing in on why 57,000 went to Butler

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Awesome!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a brilliant monologue last night, and one point he made resonates. Donald Trump is an indictment against the swamp critters who run this country. Under every rock, there is more corruption.

Watch:

Within three days of the election, Kamala Harris called for communism literally. Is that what Americans want?

The choice is corrupt Marxism or freedom. Vote wisely!

