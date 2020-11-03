Tucker’s awesome zeroing in on why 57,000 went to Butler

Awesome!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave a brilliant monologue last night, and one point he made resonates. Donald Trump is an indictment against the swamp critters who run this country. Under every rock, there is more corruption.

Watch:

Donald Trump is and has always been a living indictment of the people who run this country. That was true four years ago when Trump came out of nowhere to win the presidency and it’s every bit as true right now. Our ruling class is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/0JLb6L5AFR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 3, 2020

Within three days of the election, Kamala Harris called for communism literally. Is that what Americans want?

Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

The choice is corrupt Marxism or freedom. Vote wisely!