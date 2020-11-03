Judge bans COV-crazed Gov Newsom from issuing unconstitutional orders

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California has for the past 8 months run his state like a punitive autocracy. His tyrannical rulings bypassed the state legislature. And he locked down California with an astounding 57 executive orders.

Newsom ran an autocracy for eight months “with no end in sight.”

He slammed down the iron boot on the people who have suffered from failed businesses and emotional trials and tribulations. Newsom didn’t follow the science.

California state lawmaker Kevin Kiley sued Gavin Newsom. He won his lawsuit. Northern California county judge rebuked Newsom in a 9-page ruling on Monday.

Sutter County Superior Court Judge Sarah Heckman ruled one of the COVID executive orders issued by Newsom related to mail-in ballots and overstepped his authority and encroached on the state legislature.

The judge barred petty despot Newsom “from exercising any power under the California Emergency Services Act which amends, alters, or changes existing statutory law or makes new statutory law or legislative policy.”

He can’t go unconstitutional any longer.