Joe responds to a reporter about the ‘controversy’ surrounding his son

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter today who asked him about the controversy surrounding his son, Hunter.

“There is no controversy,” he railed at the reporter. “That’s all a lie.”

“It’s a flat lie because the president has nothing else to run on,” Biden said.

Biden is lying, something he is adept at doing. The leaked emails revealed deep levels of corruption, and homemade porn of his son smoking crack with prostitutes is all over the internet.

We viewed the porn video and linked to it, but told people not to view it. Hunter’s is just a very base individual.

According to five texts secured by Cassandra Fairbanks, Hunter’s own mother accused him of inappropriate behavior with a 14-year-old relative. He was no longer allowed to be around her without an adult present. There are several texts, one to his uncle, another to Devon Archer — his felonious business associate — and another to his father.

Hunter had drug and sex problems and his father was aware of it. However, we need to know whether or not Joe was involved in Hunter’s sketchy business dealings. The fact that Hunter made deals with foreign adversaries every time he traveled with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, should be enough for the media to pursue an investigation. Instead, they are shutting down all reports about Hunter.

Biden never directly answers the question. He attacks Donald Trump with the same disproven lies:

Interviewer: “Questions and controversy continue today about Hunter Biden, your son-“ Biden: “There is no controversy about my son. That’s a hell of a lie. That’s a flat lie because the president has nothing to run on… it’s classic Trump.” pic.twitter.com/MQQGvddrHO — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 24, 2020

The entire media just accepts this as a response. Imagine if the sone was Eric and the candidate was Donald Trump?

Tucker’s show tonight

Mr. Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, will appear on Tucker Carlson’s show tomorrow, allegedly with recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet.

He allegedly has explosive emails.

According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski’s revelations will “bury” the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter’s overseas deals. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

What did Joe know?

Fox News reviewed Bobulinski’s emails, and they don’t show that the elder Biden had business dealings with SinoHawk Holdings or took any payments from them or the Chinese.

What Joe Biden knew is another matter. There are plenty of questions about that.

Fox News also obtained text messages from Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant and the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings. He claimed it was the partnership between the “CEFC/Chairman Ye” and the joint venture with Hunter and Jim Biden.

The messages show a discussion about a meeting that purportedly took place in May 2017, but there is no meeting transcript.

There was a meeting, but it’s not proof

The text messages point to a discussion between Hunter Biden and Bobulinski about a meeting with Joe Biden:

Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?” Bobulinski texted Hunter Biden on May 2, 2017.

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter Biden replied. Another text from Hunter Biden referenced “dad,” assumably Joe Biden.

“Dad not in now until 11- let’s me I and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying,” Hunter wrote.

Other messages indicate the meeting did take place. The purpose of the meeting is not known. Mr. Bobulinski never said otherwise in his presser last week.

The text message chain between Bobulinski and Hunter Biden was obtained after the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Finance Committee requested documents related to Bobulinski’s business affairs with the Biden family. He provided the committees with the documents, and Fox News also, separately, obtained those documents.

There’s a lot of smoke surrounding this, and it begs investigation, but the media is an arm of the Democrat Party and won’t do it.

MIND-BLOWING PAY FOR PLAY

What we do know is there is a video and another audio of Joe Biden threatening Ukraine with a loss of Aid if they didn’t fire the prosecutor who planned to investigate Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, and move the situation along. His son sat on the Burisma board and it appears that his only asset was his father’s influence.

This is the first Quid Pro Joe video that went viral:

This is the audio of Joe threatening the Ukraine president to move things along before Trump figures out the details: