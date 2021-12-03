Father of Oxford High Killer Bought the Gun for Him & the Left Is Blaming Trump

















The mother of the Oxford High School killer, Ethan Crumbley, wrote a letter to Donald Trump in a blog post in 2016. She apparently believes in the LGBT cause, calls herself a feminist, but she looked at Hillary and didn’t trust her. She also believes in the 2nd amendment. Therefore, she voted for Donald Trump.

As a result of her post, people are out blaming Trump for the murders and injuries at the high school. The Left has gone mad. Blaming Trump for parents doing something incredibly stupid is ridiculous.

Crumbley’s father bought the handgun for his crazy son four days before the killings. The son even had a countdown on his social media. It sounds like the parents were delusional about their child and now they are facing serious charges. The prosecutor suggested as much.

In her letter Mrs. Crumbley wrote, “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions.”

“Thank you for respecting that Amendment,” the real estate mother wrote.

Jennifer Crumbley, 43, uploaded the letter to her blog in November 2016. In her letter, she pleaded for him to end common core and was concerned about her son’s education. He “struggles,” she wrote. In a vulgar manner, she blamed the teachers and “f* test scores.”

She complained about criminal illegal immigrant parents. You can read the post in the tweet below.

THE CHARGES

Ethan Crumbley was charged with terrorism, first-degree murder, assault, and gun possession. Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald suggested that his parents might also be charged.

The parents bought the handgun for the 15-year old four days before the attack.

The parents were even called to Ethan’s school on the very morning of the shooting to discuss his behavioral problems.

Prosecutor McDonald noted that Ethan’s father gave him the Sig Sauger 9mm handgun as a gift. “We know that owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals, particularly minors. We have to hold individuals accountable who don’t do that.”

Some excerpts from the blog of Ethan Crumbley's Mom. Ethan is the 15 year old who murdered four students yesterday at Oxford High School.

This kid looks like he could be on drugs and he doesn’t look well mentally. How anyone, much less his parents, could buy a gun for him is a mystery.

Picture they use vs. how Ethan Crumbley actually looks like

Video of Ethan Crumbley a few years ago from dads Facebook that is still active.

Hope this kid Rots in hell. #oxfordhighschool #ethancrumbley

