Joe Rogan: “It’s a Much Brighter America Today”

StatesElon Musk developed an app that told him Trump won about four hours before anyone else knew. Musk is going to do a great job cleaning up wasteful government agencies, and he probably has the app planned.

Things are looking up.

WILD! Joe Rogan says that @elonmusk apparently created an app that allowed him to know the election results hours before they were announced. pic.twitter.com/vwKRjhPHym — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2024

Things Have to Be Better

It is a brighter day for the informed. It got so incredibly insane, and we were all supposed to go along with it.

They were starting wars, draining our oil reserves and our bank accounts, running up debt and inflation while telling us Putin was going to take over the world and the economy was great. We were negotiating with terrorists in Gaza.

They opened the border and said, “The border is secure, the border is secure.” The New Democrats and their media put men in women’s and girls’ bathrooms and sports while telling us it was okay to cut off their genitals before they become adults.

A boy raped girls in Virginia while dressed in a skirt, and the girl’s angry parent was sent to jail. The FBI was calling parents and religious people domestic terrorists while communist and anarchist groups were burning buildings and attacking the police with Democrat approval.

Criminals roamed the streets, and the good guys went to prison.

The United States developed sanctuaries for foreign criminals! We didn’t have enough criminals of our own?

We weren’t allowed to say anything about the lockdowns, vaccines, anti-virals, or the election, no matter how much proof we had. They made us walk around with masks, keep children out of school, and stay in our homes as our businesses faced collapse. They forced us to get injections of improperly tested vaccines. People lost their jobs if they didn’t obey.

Our president was clearly mentally incompetent and everyone pretended he was fine. Then they installed an unfit woman as the candidate while telling us Republicans were the undemocratic ones.

Never forget!

It’s been an insane ride. I’m just happy to get off this crazy train. How about you? We have hope now. It’s going to be a bright, sunshiny day.

Does it feel like a brighter America today? pic.twitter.com/erhbOfD02j — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) November 8, 2024