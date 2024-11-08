RFK: DJT Wants a “Revolution…I Think He’s Going to Get One”

Those of us who understand Donald Trump aren’t surprised by what RFK Jr. says in this clip with Tucker Carlson. Trump isn’t about politics. He does want to be a great president who carves out a different path for Americans. Donald J. Trump wants a revolution.

RFK: “A lot of people think that Trump is a conventional politician because the last time around, he initially appointed a lot of very conventional people… . People don’t remember; almost his entire cabinet was gone within two years. As he learned to govern, and he wants to do, you know, he will do what he wants to do.

“And I spent two days with him recently, and he was saying things that were kind of shocking to me, you know. He was saying things …the kind of change, the level of change that he wants to make in our government, I think, is going to be unprecedented and shocking.”

Tucker: “…in a good way?”

RFK: “In a good way, but just…it’s so impolitic, he’s an impolitic guy. And he, I think …he’s a guy that does what he wants to do. Well, …he wants a revolution, and I think he’s going to get one.”

We picked someone, who is not a politician, and that is what we got. It’s needed. It’s not clear Republicans will continue the momentum after Trump. They still don’t get it. They want to go right back to what they are used to doing. If anyone can wake them from their long slumber, DJT can. The goal of the revolution is to make America great again. We don’t want any part of the managed decline.

RFK JR: “I spent two days with [Trump] recently and he was saying things that were kind of shocking to me…The level of change that he wants to make in our government, I think is going to be unprecedented…He wants a revolution and I think he’s going to get one.”… pic.twitter.com/9spHZt3iBi — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 6, 2024