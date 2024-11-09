Some Democrats Want to Keep Their Illegal Alien Criminals

M DOWLING
Some Democrat leaders want to keep illegal alien criminals. This is the world they have created for us.

Gov. Healy, for one, wants to keep her illegal alien criminals so, good, she can pay for them herself. She won’t get federal funding.

Democrats told us the feds rule.

Trump wants to prioritize criminals and terrorists. He’s invoking a 1798 law, the Alien Enemies Act, to remove people who threaten Americans or are a national security threat.

It’s a wartime authority that allows the president to detain or deport the natives and citizens of an enemy nation. The law permits the president to target these immigrants without a hearing based only on their country of birth or citizenship.

We have vicious gangs and criminals from around the world, and Democrats want to keep them.

The Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, who bought his job, will also protect his people. He apparently owns the people in his state.

Democrats like people dependent on them. Pritzker said agents must go through him, so I guess they will have to do that.

None of this should come as a surprise.


